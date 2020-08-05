ED records Rhea Chakraborty's CA's statement, reportedly seized some whatsapp chats for investigation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUTSMILE ED seizes Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's WhatsApp chats for investigation: report

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise left his fans and family in shock. The actor died by suicide on June 14 and Mumbai Police was investigating the cause of the actor's death. On July 25, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against the last actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide. Now, Bihar Police is also investigating the case and has also recorded statements of his sisters, close friends and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) too stepped in and recorded statements in connection with the money laundering probe initiated on the basis of a criminal case lodged by his father.

On Monday, ED recorded a statement of Sushant's charted accountant in the case. "The statement of Sandeep Sridhar, who was Sushant’s chartered accountant, is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," said a senior ED official. According to some reports, ED has also allegedly seized WhatsApp chats between Sushant and Ankita Lokhande. India TV has not independently verified this report.

Regarding the transfer of money from Sushant's bank account, DGP of Bihar Police told IANS on Monday, "In the past four years, around Rs. 50 crore was credited to the bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput but surprisingly all of it was withdrawn. In one year, Rs 17 crore was credited to his account, out of which Rs 15 crore was withdrawn. Isn't this a crucial point to be investigated? We are not going to sit quiet. We will question them (Mumbai Police) as to why such leads are hushed up."

Soon after Sushant's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita broke her silence on Sushant's suicide and revealed that she cannot believe that the actor died by suicide because he was always a very lively person. She also gave her statement to Bihar Police and shared her WhatsApp with the late actor in which he stated that he was unhappy with Rhea and wants to get out of the relationship.

On Tuesday, Ankita shared a cryptic post saying that she cannot be bought or sold, hinting at her state of mind. The post is a quote by writer C. Ara Campbell. "I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold".

"They wanted me to be a million things in this Earthly lifetime, and to each I bowed and said 'Not for me I am on the Priestess Path, Goddess born and I cannot be swayed. I follow the journey of my heart and the singing of my soul; I cannot be bought, and I cannot be sold.' -Ara," read the quote shared by Ankita. Along with the quote, she used the hashtag #listeningtomyhigherself.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage