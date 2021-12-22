ED rejects Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to cancel lookout notice against her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ ED rejects Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to cancel the lookout notice against her

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) turned down Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to cancel the Lookout Circular (LOC) which was issued against her in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jacqueline had put forth her request before the agency to remove the LoC issued against her so that the actress could travel outside India for her projects. However, the actress would not be allowed to have foreign travels after ED turned down her request. Earlier she was stopped at Mumbai International Airport by immigration officials due to a LOC. The actress was going to Dubai for a show.

The actress is now acting as the witness in the case and has recorded her testimonies in the 200 crore PMLA case. Not just Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also recorded her statement as witnessed. When asked why they were not made an accused in the case, the source said that they were not aware of the criminal background of Sukesh.

The conman Chandrasekhar gave her a lot of luxury gifts to the actresses which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per the charge sheet. She has been summoned by the ED for interrogation several times.

The ED will soon seize the gifts given to Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi by multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED sources said that as few pet animals were also gifted to the actress, in such cases, they attach the property of similar value.

This attachment processing will take place under section 5 of the PMLA. The source confirmed to IANS that they were about to seize the gifts and other things given to Jacqueline and Nora but they had to file a charge sheet and due to this work got delayed.

Nora Fatehi told the investigating agency 'that the officials were free to seize the BMW car gifted to her by Sukesh Chandrashekhar'.

The same goes for Jacqueline Fernandez as well. "Jacqueline said that she didn't know the background of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and she was ready to cooperate with us in the process of seizing the gifts given to her by Sukesh."

-inputs from Atul Bhatia