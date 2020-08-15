Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTHOLICS ED questions Sushant's former manager Rajat Mewati, former bodyguard Ajay Dubey, staff Dipesh Sawant

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), involved in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, has interrogated his former manager Rajat Mewati, former bodyguard Ajay Dubey and domestic staff Dipesh Sawant for more than 10 hours on Friday. Dipesh Sawant is the person who was present in the late actor's house on the day of the incident when he allegedly died by suicide and even before that.

For this reason, Dipesh Sawant is an important link in this entire investigation, just like Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani who laid his body on the bed after breaking into the actor's room and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Dipesh Sawant arrived at the ED office at around 1 pm and left for home at 12 noon ED.

On the day of Sushant's alleged suicide, Dipesh was present in Sushant's Bandra's Mount Blanc flat. Siddharth Pithani had called Sushant's sister Mitu Singh who also lives in Mumbai and a key maker when the actor did not open his door on June 14. He broke the door to check if the actor is okay. Dipesh is prime witness of the incident and his statement is important in all the developments of the case.

Dipesh also knows a lot about the relationship between Sushant and Rhea, between Sushant and Rhea's family as well as between Rhea's family and Sushant's family.

It is also said that Dipesh knows a lot about Sushant's alleged illness and the medicines he was taking. On Friday, the ED has interrogated Dipesh for 10 hours on all these issues.

According to ED sources, the information given by Dipesh will be crosschecked with the statements and information given by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and others.

