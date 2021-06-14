DYK Shah Rukh Khan helped Vijay Deverakonda to mark his debut in Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021? Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS DYK Shah Rukh Khan helped Vijay Deverakonda to mark his debut in Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021?

Popular actor Vijay Deverakonda who recently made his debut in the celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar confessed that he was not sure to feature in the calendar before. He was hesitant and had his own inhibitions. While talking to Dabboo in a video Vijay confessed that the real reason he took it up was because of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch the video here:

The duo took to Instagram to share their experience of shooting for the calendar.“I was very hesitant initially because I didn’t want my look or my physique to be shown before the film’s release. But then I thought it’s okay, because when I didn’t even know I wanted to be an actor, I saw Shah Rukh Khan sir on the calendar and I love his journey, coming from Delhi and being a nobody and becoming the king of Bollywood. I admire that man. So I thought this (photoshoot) is like a must-do, and today it’s done. So I feel really happy,” Vijay is heard saying in a BTS video shared by Dabboo Ratnani.

Many Bollywood stars including Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan are some of the B-town celebrities who featured in Dabboo’s calendar this year. Tara Sutaria and Vijay Devarakonda were the ones who made their debuts.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will soon make his bollywood debut in the film Liger . He was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Telugu hit Jathi Ratnalu.