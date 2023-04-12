DYK Nana Patekar once prayed for Naseeruddin Shah to get injured in accident? Find out why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NANA PATEKAR, NASEERUDDIN SHAH Nana Patekar once prayed Naseeruddin to get injured

A celebration of the 44th year of the superhit Marathi film 'Sinhasan' was held in Mumbai. The event was attended by the film's director, Jabbar Patel, the then-Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, who assisted in the production of the film; and actors Nana Patekar and Mohan Agashe. During the event, the director and cast of the film shared numerous hidden stories about the film. However, a statement made by Nana Patekar has become a point of discussion.

In response to a question, Nana Patekar said, "I tell you the truth, like Sharad Pawar's first choice for Jabbar (in Marathi films) was Mohan Aagesh, and similarly in Hindi films, Shyam Benegal and Govind Nihalani's first choices used to be Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri. I don't believe in God. The reason behind that is Naseeruddin Shah. I had prayed to God that Naseer should have an accident, that his arms and legs should be broken, so that I could get that role, but it never happened, and that's why I lost faith in God. Whatever was written in the destiny of people, they got that. After a long time, I also got a lot of work. I am on the decline in age, but today I am getting very good roles." The people present there laughed at Nana Patekar's witty style.

Nana did not stop here; he further said, "What I used to think about Naseer, Mohan Agashe used to think about me." During the event, a question was asked whether an actor should be selfish, to which Nana Patekar replied that people in every profession are selfish. He also said that one should have the desire to do good work when they get the chance.

Singhasan was the second film of Nana Patekar's career. He was supposed to get Rs 3,000 for this film, but due to financial constraints, the director gave only Rs 1,000 to Nana. Padmashree Mohan Agashe, who played an important role in this film, has worked in many Hindi films, including Rang De Basanti, Bachchan Pandey, Abtak Chhappan, Gangajal and Trimurti.

Also read: Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks rugged in first look from Ali Abbas Zafar's next

Also read: Sanjay Dutt gets hurt while shooting for Kannada film 'KD', suffers minor injuries

Latest Entertainment News