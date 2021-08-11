Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FARHAN AKHTAR DYK Farhan Akhtar was ready to scrap Dil Chahta Hai if Dimple Kapadia had rejected it?

As Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai recently clocked 20, the actor took to his social media and penned heartfelt notes for the film’s cast and crew. Released on August 10, 2001, the film featured superstar Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna as three friends, focusing on the ups and downs in their equations with different approaches towards love and life. It also starred Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Talking about the same, Farhan revealed that he might’ve had to scrap the film if Dimple had said no to the project.

Taking to Twitter, Farhan wrote, "I think if you had said no, I’d probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia Red heart #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

Take a look:

In another tweet, Farhan also thanked Aamir, Saif and Akshaye Khanna for believing in him. He wrote, "Ya toh dosti gehri thi ya ye photo 3D thi.. thank you Aamir, Saif & Akshaye for your belief in the script, in a first time writer/director & for bringing Akash, Sameer & Sid to life in your own uniquely amazing way. Love you guys. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai."

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is ready to don the hat of a director once again with 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The multifaceted actor shared the motion poster of 'Jee Le Zaara' on his social media on Tuesday. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The announcement came a day after Excel Entertainment completed 20 years.

The film will be based on the lines of Farhan's road trip films 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' extending the genre to girls this time. 'Jee Le Zaara' is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. It will be released in 2023.

Farhan shared the announcement on his social media with an interesting retrospective video. The video shared glimpses of his previous films 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' based on road trip chronicals.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a warm welcome from Ekta Kapoor after turning producer