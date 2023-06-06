DYK Amitabh Bachchan goes bare feet to greet his fans? Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan greeting his fans

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the industry for over five decades and has a ritual of greeting fans outside his house every Sunday for the last 41 years, without fail. It's a tradition for all the fans, every Sunday fans flock outside the actor’s Jalsa bungalow in Mumbai for a tiny glimpse. Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in the country and his stardom remains unmatched.

The actor greets and waves to his fans as he stands on a pedestal so that the person standing at the farthest end can get a glimpse of him. However, he is always spotted barefoot while meeting fans. The legendary superstar has finally revealed the reason behind it. Big B took to his blog and wrote about many things including his bare feet meeting with fans.

He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. “ who goes out wearing socks and bare feet “ .. I say ..’I DO” ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? “You go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers are my temple !!”" The Pink actor also talked about the importance of comfort wear and said, "Comfort be the elements of use in these times of uncared for attitudes , breaking away from any tradition that could have been imposed .. Shoes .. The comfort of the ‘sneakers’ or whatever else they may be called .. the nikes, the other brands , all .. now the formal wear irrespective .. that black patent leather, that polished bright , whatever , has disappeared .. the white bordered comfort wear be the IT .. !"

He concluded by sharing an anecdote about a French tournament where Yannik Noah gave a presentation in jeans, and how that was seemed as a surprising choice by the commentators. "Now the entire World is comforted by jeans and sneakers .. and the ladies with the same attire - even tights - for ease of movement at work .. Oh ! this is a lovely World .. !!! COVER THY MODESTY .. WITH PRIDE .. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS .."

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. Fans will now see Amitabh in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.

