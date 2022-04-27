DYK Amitabh Bachchan copied son Abhishek Bachchan's moves in Khaike Paan Banaraswala | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan in the song 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' from the 1978 movie Don

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed that he copied some of his son Abhishek Bachchan’s dance steps in his popular song 'Khaike Pan Banaraswala' from the 1978 movie Don. Sharing a video created by one of his fanclubs on his Instagram handle, Big B said that Abhishek used to dance 'sideways always.' Big B captioned the video, "T 4266 – Some of the moves were a copy of Abhishek when he was a kid, he used to dance like that .. he moved sideways always."

Take a look:

Replying to his post, Abhishek wrote, "Haha. Still moving sideways." Fans found Amitabh's post amusing and posted some sweet comments. One of the users wrote, "What a legend!!" Another said, "wow sir." A user also mentioned a trivia about the song, "Khaike Pan Banaraswala”, as they wrote, “Yes this song was originally composed by Music Director duo Kalyan ji Anand ji for Dev Anand ji’s movie Banarasi Babu but later it was used for Don."

Amitabh Bachchan was seen rooting for his son ahead of the release of his film Dasvi. When the film’s trailer released, Amitabh had praised it and quoting his own father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, "मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !’ ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन (My sons will not be called the inheritors of my legacy because they are my sons. Only those who take forward and bring pride to the legacy will be recognised as such)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya. He is also gearing up for Ajy Devgn directorial Runway 34 which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29.