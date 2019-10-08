Dussehra 2019: Bipasha Basu shares pictures from her first 'Sindoor Khela' after marriage

Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
Bipasha looked gorgeous in a Bengali white-and-red sari as she posed with Karan, clad in kurta pyjama.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2019 18:35 IST
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover 
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover 

Bong beauty Bipasha Basu has shared pictures from her first sindoor khela. The actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures -- also featuring her husband Karan Singh Grover and her sister. It was Bipasha's first sindoor khela after marriage. The actress got married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016.

Bipasha wrote, "First sindoor khela after marriage with my sisters. Miss you Ma and Papa#durgadurga."

She also shared a video with hubby Karan Singh Grover where both can be seen applying sindoor to each other.

Us ❤️ #monkeylove #durgadurga

Bipasha looked gorgeous in a Bengali white-and-red sari as she posed with Karan, clad in kurta pyjama.

Karan and Bipasha came close during the shoot of their first film Alone, and after dating each other for a brief period, the couple tied the knot in 2016. They are currently working on their second film together titled Aadat, directed by Bhushan Patel.

The film is reported to be a thriller drama with its story based in London.

 

