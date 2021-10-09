Mumbai Drug Case: Viral video shows Gauri Khan sobbing after court denies bail to Aryan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INSTANTBOLLYBYTE/FILE IMAGE Viral video shows Gauri Khan crying after court denies bail to Aryan

It must have been one of the most heartbreaking moments for Gauri Khan, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, when she learnt on Friday (October 8), that the bail plea of her son Aryan Khan had been rejected by a Mumbai court. Aryan and other accused who were sent with him are likely to spend the weekend in quarantine cells. Following the court's ruling, a video of Gauri crying inconsolably in her car went viral on the internet. Sitting on the back seat, Gauri is seen shielding her face with her hand as the cameras try to record her reaction after the judgement.

The viral clip has Gauri Khan coming out of the Mumbai court where Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar had rejected the bail plea. She entered her car and broke down into tears. The day also marked Gauri's birthday. Drugs case: NCB says it doesn't see political affiliation or religion, dismisses 'motivated' allegations

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan has been sent to the Arthur Road Central Jail. Along with star kid, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the same jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women's prison. They will have to spend the weekend in quarantine cells as the Sessions Court, where they will need to file appeal for bail, would not be working on October 9 which is the second Saturday of the month. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and 4 others have been kept in the isolation ward of Arthur Road Jail.SRK's son would not get any special treatment inside the jail, reports PTI. Mumbai Drug Case: Who are Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha arrested with Aryan Khan?

They will remain in the respective jails till they are granted bail, even as their lawyers and the Narcotics Control Bureau advocates were engaged in a fierce legal battle over this. Now, Aryan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, can only file a bail plea on Monday in the sessions court. Until then, the accused will have to stay in jail.

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan's driver summoned by NCB for questioning

Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. On Thursday (October 7), a Mumbai magistrate's court sent Aryan Khan, besides seven others accused to 14 days of judicial custody. Post which, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed a bail plea. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar had also transferred the case for further hearing to the Special NDPS Court.

(Disclaimer: The story is based on a viral video, India TV doesn't vouch for its authenticity)