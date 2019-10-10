Jacqueline Fernandez shimmers and shine in Drive song Karma

Jacqueline Fernandez sets the stage on fire

Makers of Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez have dropped the second song of Netflix film. Titled Karma, the video of the song has Jacqueline showing off her flawless moves in a bedazzled outfit. Sung by Sukriti Kakar, lyrics of Karma have been penned by Siddhant Kaushal while music has been composed by Amartya Bobo Rahut.

As far as the song is concerned, neither lyrics nor music grabs attention. It is just a peppy number with no uniqueness and definitely not an earworm.

On a related note, earlier a song titled Makhna was released by the makers. Sung by Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur, music and lyrics are by Tanishk Bagchi along with Ozil Dalal. The video of the song has been shot in a unique way which shows a group of friends having fun. It has been differently choreographed. Check out the song here.

Drive directed by Dostana fame Tarun Mansukhani has been bankrolled by Karan Johar. The action drama also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi in important roles. It is for the first time, Jacqueline and Sushant will share the screen space.

For unversed, the first look of Drive was released in March 2017. Announcing about the franchise, producer Karan Johar wrote, ''The FRANCHISE FUN begins....DRIVE directed by @Tarunmansukhani starring @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline starts today!!The first of the series!”

Drive will start streaming on Netflix on November 1.