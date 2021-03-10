Image Source : TWITTER/MOHANLAL Drishyam 2 actor Mohanlal receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A lot of celebrities have got themselves vaccinated ever since COVID-19 nationwide vaccination of 60 plus age group and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities was launched. The latest addition in the list is the name of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was on Tuesday administered with the COVID-19 vaccine at Amrita Hospital, Kochi. The information about the same was shared by the hospital administration as well as the Drishyam 2 actor on social media.

The hospital authorities on Tuesday tweeted, "Superstar #Mohanlal received his first dose of #COVID #Vaccine today at #AmritaHospital, Kochi. He urged everyone to follow the government's advice and get vaccinated. He said the drive will surely help individuals, families, and the society at large in the fight against COVID."

Meanwhile, the actor informed his fans about the same and shared a message on Wednesday. He wrote alongside his pictures, "Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India , the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive."

On the professional front, Mohanlal was last seen in the superhit film 'Drishyam 2' which released on Amazon Prime Video. He has been shooting for his next film Aaraattu which is directed by B Unnikrishnan and all set to release on August 12.

Apart from Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath, the film will also feature Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Siddique, Ashwin Kumar, Rachana Narayanankutty, Johnny Antony, Vijayaraghavan, Nandu, Swasika, and Neha Saxena in pivotal roles.