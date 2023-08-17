Don 3: Kiara Advani to play the lead opposite Ranveer Singh? Here's what Farhan Akhtar has to say

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kiara Advani to play lead opposite Ranveer Singh?

Farhan Akhtar recently announced Don 3, revealing that Ranveer Singh will replace Shah Rukh Khan in the crime thriller franchise. The actor’s look from the film has already been shared but the leading lady has not been announced yet. Amid this, several reports claimed that Kiara Advani has been finalised opposite Ranveer. However, Farhan has something different for his audience.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan was asked to reveal the name of the female lead in the film. To which he responded that the decision is in the process. He said, "Well it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know."

Farhan, in the same interview, also addressed the negativity around the casting Ranveer Singh. " He revealed how Ranveer was also anxious about stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and how they went through a similar experience when SRK replaced Big B for Don 2. Farhan said, "I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then."

Justifying Ranveer Singh’s casting in the movie, he added, "It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film works out the way I imagine."

Don 3 is one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025. Recently, the first look teaser of Ranveer was dropped. The video begins with Ranveer sitting with his back to the camera in leather jacket, boots as he smokes a cigarette before facing the camera. Introducing himself as Don, Ranveer in shades looks intense and fierce.

About Don 3

Don 3 is one of the most awaited action franchises of 2025. Recently the teaser of the film was dropped, which featured Ranveer sitting with his back to the camera in leather jacket, boots as he smokes a cigarette before facing the camera. Introducing himself as Don, Ranveer in shades looks intense and fierce. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is schduled to release in 2025.

ALSO READ: Don 3: Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan; Farhan Akhtar shares first look teaser | Watch Video

Latest Entertainment News