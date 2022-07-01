This National Doctor's Day, meet gynecologist Uday Gupta aka Ayushmann Khurrana from 'Doctor G'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK National Doctor's Day: meet gynecologist Uday Gupta aka Ayushmann Khurrana

To wish the fans on National Doctors’ Day, Ayushmann Khurrana and the makers of his upcoming film 'Doctor G' unveiled another look of the actor. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Ayushmann will be seen portraying the role of a gynaecologist for the first time in this campus comedy-drama, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and veteran actor Shefali Shah.

Ayushmann Khurrana, on this special occasion of National Doctors’ Day, wished all the hardworking medicos who have time and again dedicated their lives to the service of others. Celebrating this day, he gave his fans a sneak peek at the most anticipated question, what does ‘G’ in Doctor G stand for?

Taking to his social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared his latest look from the film and wrote, "G se Gynecologist..... G se Gupta..... That’s our #DoctorG..... Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay."

The makers of ‘Doctor G’ are looking forward to commemorating this day with a new picture of Ayushmann Khurrana’s character from the film. The film is one of the highly anticipated ventures of Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking about the film, the actor said, "My next Doctor G is a subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner. It's a brilliant subject with a message that will appeal to people's hearts. It is the brand of cinema which has become my identity in movies."

The film marks the third collaboration between Khurrana and Junglee Pictures following hit films like "Bareilly Ki Barfi" (2017), "Badhaai Ho" (2018) and "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui."

Apart from Doctor G, Junglee Pictures is all set for 2022 with an exciting slate of films, starting with 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', 'Dosa King', 'Ulajh' and 'Click Shankar', to name a few.