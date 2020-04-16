Do you know Sushmita Sen's Miss India gown was sewn by a Sarojini Nagar tailor? Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Do you know Sushmita Sen's Miss India gown was sewn by a Sarojini Nagar tailor

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen made the country proud in 1994 when he was crowned as Miss India. Later she became the first Indian to win the title of Miss Universe and made home in every heart with her winning answer. A video has gone viral on the internet in which Sushmita Sen is seen revealing that her Miss India gown was sewn by a tailor in Sarojini Nagar. The inspirational video has garnered much attention from the fan who can't keep praising the beauty for her down to earth attitude.

She said, "We did not have so much money to afford designer gowns on stage; we were supposed to wear four different costumes. We are middle-class people and we knew our restrictions. My mother said, ‘So what? They are not going to look at your clothes, they are going to look at you.’ So we went to shop at Sarojini Nagar market (a flea market in Delhi). Downstairs, in the garage, there was a local tailor who made petticoats. We gave him the material and told him, ‘This will come on TV, so do a good job.’ He made my winning gown out of that fabric, and my mother made a rose out of the remaining fabric."

Further, the actress revealed that they cut up socks, added some elastic and made gloves out of it. She said, "The day I won Miss India wearing that gown was a very big day for me. I realised that you don’t need money to get what you want; your intention should be right"

Sushmita Sen has been keeping very active on social media and encouraging fans to take care of their health during the escalating coronavirus pandemic. She shared a video of herself doing yoga on Thursday and wrote, "This #voice #vibes #waves #workinprogress ”breaking inertia & learning to flow” #passionatelyyours #yourstruly I love you guys!!! A poem by Akua Naru"

On the work front, Sushmita Sen announced that she will be making her comeback to the much excitement of the fans, however, she hasn't announced anything yet. It was rumored that she will be seen in the new show called Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29 but nothing has been announced yet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage