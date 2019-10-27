Sunday, October 27, 2019
     
  5. Diwali celebration pics: Honey Singh looks unrecognizable, Karanvir Bohra clicked with wife Teejay Sidhu

Several stars such as Honey Singh, Sunil Grover, Karanvir Bohra among others were seen in attendance at Nitin Arora's Diwali celebration bash in Delhi.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2019 13:17 IST
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Bollywood is hosting some lavish Diwali parties like every year. Several Bollywood stars have been spotted making their way to star-studded Diwali parties in Mumbai. One such pre-Diwali party was held in Delhi which was hosted by actor Nitin Arora.

India Tv - Honey Singh

Honey Singh

India Tv - Karanvir Bohra clicked with wife Teejay Sidhu

Karanvir Bohra clicked with wife Teejay Sidhu

Right from rapper-singer Honey Singh who looked quite unrecognizable to Bigg Boss 11's Karanvir Bohra and comedian Sunil Grover among others were spotted at the party.

India Tv - Honey Singh at Diwali party

Honey Singh at Diwali party

India Tv - Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu shared some pictures from the Diwali celebration bash with a caption that read, "We've known him for years, but #HoneySingh didn't know until yesterday how much his music was a part of our life.. that @karanvirbohra @surbhijyoti and I used to go on long drives singing (shouting) along to #DesiKalakaar!  'Yaar mera superstar..' Abhi bhi #superstar.. Many astists will come into the industry but there will only be one @yyhsofficial! Great seeing you guys last night. :)Thank you @nitinaroraofficial for a fabulous Diwali party yesterday, for your warm hospitality. We had such a great time. Big hug to you guys!".

Meanwhile, host Nitin Arora shared some more Diwali celebration pictires on social media. "Happiness, fun, festivities and celebration with the dearest ones is what makes Diwali super special! It was a great pleasure to host such amazing friends and family at my home for an evening full of cheerful moments and festive charm", he said.

View this post on Instagram

Happiness, fun, festivities and celebration with the dearest ones is what makes Diwali super special! It was a great pleasure to host such amazing friends and family at my home for an evening full of cheerful moments and festive charm. A big thanks to @sonunigamofficial @kailashkher @yyhsofficial @karanvirbohra @whosunilgrover @richasharmaofficial @rahuljainofficiall @iamshadabfaridi @altamashfaridi and all of you for your cherished presence! Have a great festive weekend! Happy Diwali! . . . . . . . . #NaXlife #festivities #diwaliparty #btown #diwalicelebrations #partytime #btownparty #richatiwari #sonunigam #sunilgrover #honeysingh #karanvirbohra #kailashkher #diwaliweekend #happydiwali #diwali2019 #prediwali #celebrations #happytimes #galaeve #entertainment #page3 #diwalieve #festivaloflights #bollywood

A post shared by Nitin Arora (@nitinaroraofficial) on

