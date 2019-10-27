Diwali celebration pics: Honey Singh looks unrecognizable, Karanvir Bohra clicked with wife Teejay Sidhu

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Diwali celebration pics: Honey Singh looks unrecognizable, Karanvir Bohra clicked with Teejay Sidhu

Bollywood is hosting some lavish Diwali parties like every year. Several Bollywood stars have been spotted making their way to star-studded Diwali parties in Mumbai. One such pre-Diwali party was held in Delhi which was hosted by actor Nitin Arora.

Honey Singh

Karanvir Bohra clicked with wife Teejay Sidhu

Right from rapper-singer Honey Singh who looked quite unrecognizable to Bigg Boss 11's Karanvir Bohra and comedian Sunil Grover among others were spotted at the party.

Honey Singh at Diwali party

Sunil Grover

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu shared some pictures from the Diwali celebration bash with a caption that read, "We've known him for years, but #HoneySingh didn't know until yesterday how much his music was a part of our life.. that @karanvirbohra @surbhijyoti and I used to go on long drives singing (shouting) along to #DesiKalakaar! 'Yaar mera superstar..' Abhi bhi #superstar.. Many astists will come into the industry but there will only be one @yyhsofficial! Great seeing you guys last night. :)Thank you @nitinaroraofficial for a fabulous Diwali party yesterday, for your warm hospitality. We had such a great time. Big hug to you guys!".

Meanwhile, host Nitin Arora shared some more Diwali celebration pictires on social media. "Happiness, fun, festivities and celebration with the dearest ones is what makes Diwali super special! It was a great pleasure to host such amazing friends and family at my home for an evening full of cheerful moments and festive charm", he said.