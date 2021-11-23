Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi shares Yeh Hain Mohabbatein co-star Shireen Mirza aka Simmi's wedding pics

TV actress Shireen Mirza, best known for her role 'Simmi' in the popular show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, recently tied the knot with beau Hasan Sartaj. They got hitched on October 23 in Jaipur. Now, Divyanka Tripathi has shared a few beautiful pictures wishing the couple their new beginning. The pictures features Divyanka along with her husband Vivek Dahiya and the newly wedded couple. Alongside the pictures, the actress wrote, "Do dil mil gaye hain... Phir se #ShaadiMubaraq."

Responding to the post, Shireen took to the comment section and she wrote, "Thank you phir se for being a part of our celebration."

Meanwhile, their dreamy wedding celebration kicked off with a sangeet ceremony, followed by a traditional nikah ceremony in Jaipur and a reception hosted by their families. Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj wedding celebrations were attended by Yeh Hain Mohabbatein co-actors, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee. For the nuptials, Shireen wore a beautiful traditional red and golden lehenga while her husband Sartaj wore a cream sherwani with a turban.

The Delhi-based IT professional Hasan Sartaj has proposed Shireen in February on Valentines's Day and now the duo is married.

Post wedding, Shireen Mirza shared pictures and videos of herself on Instagram performing the mandatory cooking ritual. Ditching the old cooking something 'sweet' for the family, Shireen opted for some 'chatpate' options. Pasta to pani puri, the dining table had everything and the pani puri was seen getting enjoyed in the organic way by eating it the street style, standing in the balcony and self-serving. "The Rasm is called ‘Kheer main haath’ but we are Delliwale so we made all the possible Chaat in the house and not just Kheer," she captioned the post.