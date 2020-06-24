Wednesday, June 24, 2020
     
Divya Khosla Kumar responds to Sonu Nigam's video warning husband Bhushan Kumar, talks about 'bitter truth'

In a lengthy Instagram video captioned as "The Bitter Truth #Sonunigam", she starts off by saying that T-series has always welcomed newcomers and asks Sonu Nigam if he has ever given any new talent a break in the music industry.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2020 22:27 IST
Divya Kumar Khosla responds to Sonu Nigam's warning husband Bhushan Kumar, talks about 'bitter truth
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYA KUMAR KHOSLA, SONU NIGAM

Divya Kumar Khosla responds to Sonu Nigam's warning husband Bhushan Kumar, talks about 'bitter truth'

In an angry response, Divya Khosla Kumar has slammed singer Sonu Nigam for false allegations against husband Bhushan Kumar and T-series. In a lengthy Instagram video captioned as "The Bitter Truth #Sonunigam", she starts off by saying that T-series has always welcomed newcomers and asks Sonu Nigam if he has ever given any new talent a break in the music industry. “You are such a legend. How many people have you given a break to?” And then answers, “No one.” Divya even points out that “97% of people working in T-Series are outsiders, not industry kids",  Divya Khosla Kumar can be heard saying in the video.

