Divvya Chouksey dies after a long battle with cancer; her last note is heartbreaking

Actress Divvya Chouksey, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara, breathed her last on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. The tragic news of her demise was shared by her cousin sister Soumya Amish Verma on Facebook. “I am very sad to share that my cousin Divvya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP, "she wrote.

On July 11, Divvya Chouksey shared a heartbreaking note on her Instagram story before passing away "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye, "Divvya wrote.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Niyati Joshi also paid an emotional tribute to the young actress. "We never connected the first time . It took us months to know eachother ,to be good friends . Today we lost a beautiful soul who fought this terrible disease CANCER for 1.5 years . You were always a fighter ,passionate about everything that u stepped into , extremely talented , vivacious . You wanted to release your own music video ,which you did all by urself. You have left us behind with some.beautiful memories . Your journey ended today but you will always be alive in my memories . Hope you in a better place my friend . SAHIL DC NYT group will always be incomplete without you .Love you Rip."

