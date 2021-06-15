Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah flaunts killer moves in this throwback video

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/GAMER 007 Viral video of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of TMKOC

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben in the show, is missing from the limelight. The actress has played the popular role for almost a decade and Dayaben had become synonymous to her. After she left the show to take care of her newborn daughter, fans were very upset. They are still waiting for Vakani's return to TMKOC. Fans keep sharing Disha Vakani's old pictures and videos on social media. Recently, a music video of Disha Vakani has gone viral on the internet in which she is seen flaunting her sassy moves.

Disha Vakani can be seen in a version of the popular Bollywood song Dariya Kinare Ek Bunglow Ho. The original song has been sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar in the film Sabse Bada Rupaiya. In the song, Disha Vikani plays a thief who steals a policeman's wallet and ends up in a fishermen's group to escape him. The actress looks gorgeous in a yellow backless choli and dhoti and Maharashtrian jewelry. Flaunting her killer moves, she woos the policeman in the song.

Check out Disha Vakani's throwback video here-

On a related note, before starring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani has featured in many Bollywood movies. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan’s Jodha Akbar to Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas, the actress has been a part of many Bollywood and other B-grade movies. Disha had played the lead role in a film named Kamsin: The Untouched that hit the screens in 1997. It was a Hindi B grade drama film, directed by Amit Suryavanshi. In the film, Disha played the role of a college girl who goes out for a trip with friends. Suddenly, her friends start dying serially.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani went on maternity leave, leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Oolatah Chashmah, in September 2017 and hasn't returned yet. While fans have been waiting for her return, there have been rumours time and again that she is getting replaced.

Reacting to Disha Vakani's exit from the show, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi told Bombay Times earlier, "Two years ago, when Disha announced that she was going on maternity leave, we were apprehensive about how the show will go on because Jethalal and Daya are crucial to it. It is not that an actor can’t be replaced. In the past, too, there have been such cases. For example, when Ronit Roy replaced Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, many had wondered if the show would go on. But the fact is, the show goes on. Having said that, Kyunki… was a family drama and this is a comedy show. It is important that the actor, who replaces Disha, has good comic timing and fits the character."