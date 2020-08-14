Disha Salian's father files police complaint against three men for spreading rumours about her death

Image Source : FACEBOOK/DISHA SALIAN Disha Salian's father files police complaint against three men

In connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, his ex-manager Disha Salian's suicide case is also being investigated. Disha died by suicide on June 8, just a few days before Sushant was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. While Disha's family has denied all connections between the two deaths, fans as well as Sushant's family believe there can be a connecting point between the two. Many rumours are also being spread on social media about Salian's death like she was raped, was pregnant and also that she was without clothes when Mumbai Police found her body. Now, in the latest development, Satish Salian, the father of late Disha Salian, has filed a written complaint against three people for allegedly spreading rumours about her death

The police said on Friday that Satish Salian filed a complaint at Malvani police station in Mumbai. Recently, Mumbai Police had refuted reports that her body was found naked by the police team when they reached the spot. Earlier this month, BJP leader Narayan Rane had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had not died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building but was raped and murdered instead.

Earlier, Satish Salian had written a letter to Mumbai Police alleging harassment and atrocity by the media on his family. Disha's father in his letter had alleged that news about his daughter's involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are "all the stories cooked by these media" and requested the police to "take reasonable action" against the concerned journalists. The letter addressed to ACP Dilip Yadav, Malwani Division, has the subject line as: "Mental harassment and consequent victimization of my family and deceased daughter Disha Salian by journalists and media people".

The letter reads: "Sir, I am writing this to you as my family has been continuously harassed by journalists and media people in relation to the death of my daughter Disha Salian. In light of the above unfortunate incident and circumstances, I had already submitted a written complaint in Malvani Police Station & ACP's office vide letter dated: 13/07/2020 against derogatory posts and forwards being shared by the listed people in the said letter, leading to defamation of my deceased daughter and my family."

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Supreme Court for court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Salian's death, stating that her death is interlinked with that of Rajput's.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

