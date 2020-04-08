Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani wishes Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan on birthday with the cutest photo

Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Tuesday wished her most favorite co-star Jackie Chan on his birthday. The actress has worked with the superstar in the film Kung Fu Yoga that released in 2017. Taking to social media, Disha shared a cute photo with the 66-year-old actor when she first met him. In a long post, the actress revealed she was very nervous to meet him but the day turned out to be her most memorable day.

Disha Patani wrote, "Happiest b’day taguuu...this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you to the moon and back@EyeOfJackieChan" She added on her Instagram post, "You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking... thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be “jackie chan” love you the most"

Happiest b’day taguuu❤️this was the first time i met you, I remember being so nervous but it turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my “superhero” is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Love you to the moon and back@EyeOfJackieChan pic.twitter.com/2h6y6NFOY1 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) April 7, 2020

Disha and Jackie Chan starrer Kung Fu Yoga also starred Amyra Dastur and Sonu Sood. The film was a Chinese adventure comic drama. It managed to impress the viewers when it relaesed and even became Jackie Chan's highest-grossing film in China.

Not just Jackie Chan, Disha Patani on Tuesday also shared a video about South Indian superstar Allu Arjun who celebrates his birthday today. Taking to her Instagram account, Disha posted a video of the song "Butta Bomma" from Allu Arjun's 2020 film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" and tagged Allu Arjun asking him, "@alluarjun how do you do it". The actor responded: "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment." Awestruck, Disha reposted it with her reply: "Thank you for inspiring all of us".

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She has already begun shooting for the same. The actress has also been roped in for Mohit Suri's next film Ek Villain 2 along with John Abraham.

