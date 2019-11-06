 Disha Patani shines in white and gold at 'Radhe' mahurat puja

Wednesday, November 06, 2019
     
Actress Disha Patani who will next be seen in the film Radhe opposite Salman Khan looked ethereal in white and gold during the mahurat puja.

New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2019 20:05 IST
Actress Disha Patani chose a pristine white ensemble for the mahurat puja of her upcoming film "Radhe", starring Salman Khan and directed by Prabhudheva. This is the second time Disha will share screen space with superstar Salman after "Bharat".

At the mahurat, she looked stunning in a white-and-gold sharara, with floral prints in the lower part. She captioned the image: "'Radhe' muhurat pooja." Have a look at the pictures here:

#radhe muhurat pooja🙏

In "Radhe", Salman plays a cop once again. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film "Wanted", which saw him playing an undercover cop, and the upcoming "Dabangg 3", which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

"Radhe", scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year, credits the superstar's brother Sohail Khan as a producer.

