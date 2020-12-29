Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff jet off to Maldives for New Year vacay| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI/TIGER SHROFF Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Actress Disha Patani lives out her Aquaman fantasy in a new picture she posted on Instagram, where she looks stunning in a yellow bikini. In the image, Disha stands on a surfboard in the middle of a water body holding what appears to be an oar in her hand. The actress, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, posted a picture of herself on Tuesday afternoon.

She perfectly accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. The actress captioned the post: "Aquaman feels."

Disha also posted a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories in which she can be seen chilling by the beach. Giving a glimpse of the exotic location she is at, Disha shared some stunning selfies.

On the other hand, actor Tiger Shroff too took to his Instagram and posted a shirtless picture of himself, flaunting his chiseled abs in the photo. He is seen wearing a pair of black shades. Not only this, but Tiger also posted a video of himself where he is seen running, in shorts.

He captioned it, “On my way.”

The Baaghi actor also posted a selfie of himself and wrote, “Resolutions on my mindd...”

Meanwhile, Disha will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Her last project was Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She was also featured in films such as Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga, among others.

Disha also has the starring role in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

The actress stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 sports biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

While, Tiger Shroff recently unveiled the first look of his forthcoming action-thriller Ganapath. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl. He also has Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut film of the same name, in the pipeline.