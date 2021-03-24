Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani slays in her latest beach look; Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna calls it 'unreal'

Actress Disha Patani sends the mercury soaring with her new social media post, looking sultry in two-piece beachwear. With minimal make-up, the actress wears a two-piece with a slim white wrap around her waist. She stands bare feet on the sand.

Disha prefers to do the image do all the taking and avoids a worded caption. She uploaded an emoticon of a koala in a hammock, though, along with the image, suggesting holiday vibes. Disha looked absolutely stunning in the picture. Many fans, followers, and friends dropped in compliments for the actress in the comments sections. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna wrote, "UNREAL." Disha's sister Khushboo Patani commented, "Yey u look amazing."

The actress regularly posts pictures in beachwear flaunting her well-toned and fit frame. She likes to spend time on the beaches when she gets some free time from her busy schedule.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. Disha has started shooting for Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel is slated to release on February 11 next year.

She will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside actor Salman Khan. The film will also star also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Eid this year. Disha also has Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina in her kitty. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

-with IANS inputs