Disha Patani slams trolls targeting Priyanka Chopra for her Grammy 2020 dress

Disha Patani came out in support of Priyanka Chopra for her Grammy appearance

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s deep neckline dress at the recently held Grammy Awards 2020 created quite a storm on the internet. Many criticized Priyanka for her choice of dress for the event and she was subjected to brutal trolling online. However, many celebrities also came out in her support and defended her choice to whatever she wants to wear. Malang star Disha Patani has also joined the list of celebrities who came out to support Priyanka.

Speaking to Zoom in an interview, Disha Patani said "She looked beautiful. I mean honestly, it’s kind of a mentality that if someone from your own country is wearing certain kinds of clothes, you are always trolling them but if you see someone else, from outside, then ‘Oh! She’s so beautiful.’ You can’t really help it. You just ignore it.”

Disha also revealed that she has disabled the comment section for a particular picture on the brand’s demand.

Apart from Disha, actress Hina Khan who will soon be making her big-screen debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked also extended her support for Priyanka and said that it’s her choice to wear whatever she wants and its no one else's business to comment on it.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra also defended her daughter’s choice of dress and said the controversy around the dress has only made her stronger.

Madhu also blasted at the trolls and said, “Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind computers. They don’t have joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention because of the bad things they say. They don’t mean to say bad things but they get attention. I don’t give much weight to the trolls.”