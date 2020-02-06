Thursday, February 06, 2020
     
  5. Disha Patani slams trolls targeting Priyanka Chopra for her Grammy 2020 dress

Defending Priyanka Chopra's Grammy appearance, Disha Patani said, " it’s kind of a mentality that if someone from your own country is wearing certain kinds of clothes, you are always trolling them but if you see someone else, from outside, then ‘Oh! She’s so beautiful.’

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2020 17:22 IST
Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra

Disha Patani came out in support of Priyanka Chopra for her Grammy appearance

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s deep neckline dress at the recently held Grammy Awards 2020 created quite a storm on the internet. Many criticized Priyanka for her choice of dress for the event and she was subjected to brutal trolling online. However, many celebrities also came out in her support and defended her choice to whatever she wants to wear. Malang star Disha Patani has also joined the list of celebrities who came out to support Priyanka.

Speaking to Zoom in an interview, Disha Patani said "She looked beautiful. I mean honestly, it’s kind of a mentality that if someone from your own country is wearing certain kinds of clothes, you are always trolling them but if you see someone else, from outside, then ‘Oh! She’s so beautiful.’ You can’t really help it. You just ignore it.”

View this post on Instagram

Tassel fun. #grammys

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Disha also revealed that she has disabled the comment section for a particular picture on the brand’s demand.

View this post on Instagram

🦋 #MYCALVINS @calvinklein

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Apart from Disha, actress Hina Khan who will soon be making her big-screen debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked also extended her support for Priyanka and said that it’s her choice to wear whatever she wants and its no one else's business to comment on it.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra also defended her daughter’s choice of dress and said the controversy around the dress has only made her stronger.

Madhu also blasted at the trolls and said, “Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind computers. They don’t have joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention because of the bad things they say. They don’t mean to say bad things but they get attention. I don’t give much weight to the trolls.”

