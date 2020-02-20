Disha Patani's sister is in complete 'awe' of Tiger Shroff's backflipping video

Disha Patani's sister dropped a comment praising Tiger Shroff's backflips in his Instagram video

Action Star is all geared for the release of his next film Baaghi 3 and has been quite busy with the promotion of the film. But nothing stops Tiger from spending his time in the gym. Tiger who often takes to his Instagram to share video, photos from his session on Instagram, recently, shared a video where he could be seen acing backflips to perfection. Sharing the video with his fans, Tiger wrote, "Going #bhankas.

While the video evoked reactions from fans, Tiger’s close friend Disha Patani and her sister Khushboo were also left impressed. Disha ‘liked’ the video and Khushboo were in complete awe of Tiger’s perfect backflips. Reacting to the video, Khushboo commented, “Oh my god what was that. classic”

Meanwhile, Tiger's Baaghi 3 has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the first trailer of the film arrived. Tiger was seen performing his trademark daredevil stunts in the film. Baaghi 3 album has also been getting attention and features a remake version of Dus' iconic Dus Bahane song. Baaghi 3 also features a remake of Bappi Lahiri's 'Ek Aankh Maaru To' song.

Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 features Tiger along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. According to reports, Tiger will also be seen sharing screen space with Jackie Shroff for the first time. Jackie will play onscreen father to Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.

Baaghi 3 is set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.