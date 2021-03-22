Disha Patani shares glimpse of her fav exercises, Tiger Shroff's mom reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani

It's no secret that Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a fitness enthusiast. Inspiring her fans on social media, the actress often posts video of her strenuous workout routine. On Monday, she shared another such video about her favourite go-to exercises. Disha posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen doing weighted squats with 70 kilos, hip thrust with 30kilos, hamstring curls and deadlifts with a kettlebell. "Some of my fav go to exercises," she wrote in the caption.

Soon after, Disha's admirers rushed to the comment section to laud the actress. Her sister Khushboo wrote: "Damn (fire emojis). Burning sensation" Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha too dropped a comment on the post. she wrote, "Woah Deeeeeshu". Tiger's sister, Krishna who is also a fitness enthusiast dropped a laughing emoji.

Earlier on, women's Day, Disha posted a video of herself performing some air kicks. In the caption of the post, she thanked her trainer "for making her strong".

On the work front, the actress currently awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". Salman and Disha have previously worked together in the film "Bharat". "Radhe" also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in "Ek Villain 2". The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film "Malang". The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villian that had Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel is slated to release on February 11 next year. It also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

