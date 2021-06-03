Disha Patani's new picture is about a mellow sun and sultry splash

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani makes sure to treat her fans to some gorgeous pics of her. Be it some BTS (behind the scenes) pic frm film shoots or sizzling photoshoots, the actress manages to turn heads with every social media post of hers. Her latest post on Instagram is about a sultry splash and the mellow sun. The throwback image captures Disha in a silhouette frame, rising out of the water in a bikini with her hair splaying droplets of water in a symmetric arch. The sun in the backdrop accentuates the beauty of the picture.

"#Throwback," Disha wrote with the photo, which currently has over 10 lakh likes on the photo-sharing website. Disha's sister Khushboo left a comment. She wrote: "So Nice." Take a look:

Meanwhile, it is not just Disha's photo that has been a talking point. Recently she was in news because a case was registered against the Bollywood actress and his rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason, a Mumbai Police official said. Shroff was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.

"A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC," PTI quoted an official as saying, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

Also read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani booked for violating pandemic norms

On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, "Radhe". She also has "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".

--with inputs from agencies