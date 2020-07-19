Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani's latest picture in black swimwear takes the internet by storm

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a beautiful picture of herself in a bikini on social media. Disha took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture where she is seen lying down in black swimwear, while the sun rays are adding a golden glow to her perfect skin. Alongside the image, Disha wrote: "Take me back" along with a wave and flower emoji.

Recently, the actress shared a selfie of herself flaunting her beautiful smile at the camera. The actress was seen sporting a no make-up look and let hair open.

Disha Patani may have started her career in the South and then carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, but she has no plans to move onward and foray into Hollywood. “I need to give my time here in Hindi film industry too. So for the time being, I can’t give time for even auditions for any Hollywood films,” she said in a recent interview, adding that she doesn’t even have an agent seeking out work opportunities in Hollywood.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors.

Mohit Suri's directorial "Malang" is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed.Disha will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".

The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

