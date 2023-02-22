Disha Patani proudly embraces her stretch marks; fans appreciate her unfiltered self

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DISHAPATANI Disha Patani's Instagram upload

The hot diva of Bollywood, Disha Patani always sets the internet on fire whenever she shares pictures of her rigorous workout sessions and proudly flaunts her super-toned physique. The actress has a massive fan following and her selfies have a separate fan base. Disha often treats her fans with her bathroom selfies but this time her unfiltered self is winning the hearts of millions. Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a raw photo and netizens can't stop praising the actress.

Disha shared a bathroom selfie and flaunted her stretch marks proudly. She was wearing an animal print bikini and posted the photo without any captions. She posted the photo without trying to hide her stretch marks and fans have been lauding the actress for being her true self. One of he users commented, “Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal” People also commented on her hotness. Another fan wrote, “You just broke Instagram & my phone just melted” Another stated, “I love that this is unfiltered!!”

Disha, who started her career with Telugu movies, is once again shooting in Chennai, which is really close to her heart. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Disha made her Hindi film debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, following it up with an Indo-Chinese film, Kung Fu Yoga, the next year. Baaghi 2, alongside rumoured beau, actor Tiger Shroff, is her second big film.

Disha Patani is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She never fails to surprise us with her back-to-back stylish avatars. From trendy athleisure to red carpet look, we can't get enough of her.

