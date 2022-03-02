Disha Patani pens awwdorable birthday wish for 'beautiful soul' Tiger Shroff

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TIGER_DISHA Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Disha Patani's birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff is all things love. The War actor has turned 32 and on the celebratory occasion, Disha penned a heartfelt post for him. In the note, the 'Malang' star could not resist praising Tiger. "Happiest b'day my best friend.. thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul.. you're beautiful @tigerjackieshroff," she wrote, adding an adorable video of Tiger flashing his million-dollar smile. The actor's mother Ayesha Shroff reacted to the reel with several heart-eye emojis.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other. The two have even worked together in the film 'Baaghi 2'.

On the other hand, Ayesha posted multiple Instagram stories where fans can be seen wishing Tiger Shroff. She also shared a series of photographs with Tiger and wrote, "Happppppiest birthday my beloved son!!! You are my precious gift from God, I wish for you that all that love, respect, integrity, kindness, work ethic, that you embody every single day of your life, sees the fulfilling of all those dreams and aspirations you have!!!! My son if I say you make me proud, that would be the understatement of the century @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff @apnabhidu."

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff along with superstar Akshay Kumar is set to star in the actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' Directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1998 movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was directed by David Dhawan.

The new film, which will kickstart an action franchise, will release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam -- on Christmas 2023. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also written the movie.