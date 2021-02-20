Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani looks stunning in THIS thigh-high slit dress

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani on Saturday took to her social media to drop a stunning picture of herself. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, loves to update her fans with interesting posts. Now, the actress shared a drop-dead gorgeous photo of herself in a new Instagram post. Disha sports a midnight blue fitted thigh-high tube dress and opted to leave her hair open. The Malang actress had her eyes done blue-black smokey.

Revealing that she has done her hair and makeup all by herself. The actress wrote "Hair and makeup by me."

Take a look:

Impressed by the same, Disha's fan, family and friends were all hearts for the actress.

Disha keeps sharing workout videos and pictures on Instagram. Her bikini shoots, particularly, are lived by fans. Earlier, she shared a picture flaunting perfect curves in a pristine white bikini. Soaking in Maldivian sun, Disha sported a bikini top and bottoms. The actress took to Instagram and shared an unseen, throwback photo from her holiday.

In the image, the actress, who sports a white bikini is looking away from the camera with the ocean can be seen in the background.

See her post here:

She awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe" currently. Salman and Disha have previously worked in the film "Bharat". 'Radhe' also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in "Ek Villain 2". The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film "Malang". Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.