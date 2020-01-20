Disha Patani's latest beach pictures will make you go 'Malang'

Disha Patani's Malang will release on February 7

Disha Patani Instagram feed is a treat for her fans. The actress keeps her fans updated with her pictures and videos. Disha who is prepping up for the release of her next film Malang shared a throwback picture from the shoot of the film. Disha shared a series of pictures in her swimwear with blue sea water in the background. The actress is seen flaunting her perfect body in a red two-piece swimwear as she strikes a pose in the seawater. The pictures appear to be from the shoot of the Malang title track as Disha could be seen in the same swimsuit in the title track too.

Disha today added two more photos to her Malang shoot pictures on her Instagram feed.

Disha Patani is known to be a fitness enthusiast and often takes to her Instagram to share pictures flaunting ger superbly tones body.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Disha will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in Malang. he trailer of the film has already created quite a buzz and the chemistry between Aditya and Disha has impressed the audience. The onscreen pair will also be seen in an underwater kissing sequence in the film. Disha and Aditya reportedly underwent special diving lessons in Goa for performing over the one-minute long underwater kissing sequence. Malang is set to hit the theatres on February 7.

Meanwhile, Disha will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Prabhudeva's Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. This will be Disha's second collaboration with Salman Khan.