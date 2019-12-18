Disha Patani is 'glad' that Tiger Shroff has returned from Serbia in 'one piece'

Tiger Shroff shot for several daredevil action sequence during 40 shooting schedule of Baaghi 3 in Serbia

Actor Tiger Shroff who was in Serbia for the shoot of his upcoming film Baaghi 3 has finally returned back home after a 40-day schedule. The actor shot for several daredevil action sequence during the shoot schedule. He kept his fans updated with posts and video from the schedule. Now that he is back home Tiger took to Instagram to announce the news. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had the cutest reaction to his post

Tiger shared a video of his look from Baaghi 3 and wrote, "Looking back at something special...and glad came out of those 40 days in one piece." Disha who often is seen posting her reaction on Tiger's posts, commented “I’m glad too.”

Tiger had earlier shared an Instagram post showing cut marks on his back while shooting for Baaghi 3. Sharing the picture Tiger wrote, “First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield..and hopefully last doesnt look or feel like much until I take a shower”

Baaghi 3 is the thir installment of Tiger Shroff’s superhit action franchise Baaghi. Ib Baaghi 3, Tiger will be reuniting with first’s Baaghi’ leading lady Shraddha Kapoor. The film directed by choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan also stars Ankita Lokhande, Riteish Deshmukh, Ashutosh Rana, Chunky Pandey. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 5, 2020.

Tiger who had a very successful 2019 starred in top grosser of the year 2019, War. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan and Vani Kapoor. The power packed action drama film collection over Rs 315 crore and became the highest grosser and with Baaghi 3, Tiger will be expecting to repeat the success.

