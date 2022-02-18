Disha Patani impresses Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha and sister Krishna as she lifts 80 kg

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani

Disha Patani has been setting fitness goals with her workout posts for quite some time now, to the extent that she can give tough competition to Bollywood’s biggest fitness enthusiasts. On her social media, the actress often demonstrates how effortlessly she can lift weights and do different exercises, including flying kicks and much more. A recent fitness video of the actress has impressed her fans and industry friends.

In the video, she can be seen lifting 80 kg weights, doing 5 rack pulls. She posted an interesting caption for the video, “Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg”! Reacting to the video, while Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff called her a ‘beast’, his sister Krishna commented, “You’re fire.” Watch it here:

On the work front, Disha has finished shooting for action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films, 'Yodha' is reportedly an aerial action film, with the backdrop of an air hijack situation. The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

She has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments. The film, which is a sequel to the 2014 film "Ek Villain" is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. It features John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.