Disha Patani grooves to Tiger Shroff's song Unbelievable and fans can't keep calm. Video goes viral

Disha Patani grooves to Tiger Shroff's song Unbelievable and fans can't keep calm

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff and each other's best cheerleaders. The duo keeps promoting and encouraging each other in everything they do. Last month, Tiger debuted into the world of music as he released his first song as a singer called Unbelievable. Fans went gaga over his singing skills and loved the song. Looks like Disha is also listening to the song on loop. The actress shared a video on her Instagram grooving to the song unbelievable and her video went viral immediately. In the video, Disha Patani can be seen happily grooving to the track, lip-syncing the lyrics and playing with the specs.

Earlier, Actor Tiger Shroff unveiled his debut song, Unbelievable and said that singing has been his most challenging and fulfilling experience yet. Tiger released the song on Instagram and shared: "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough... for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!"

The video, helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing his colleague.

Talking about the song and his foray into music, Tiger said: "I've always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I'm so excited to kickstart this journey -- there's so much to learn and explore."

On the other hand, Disha Patani has resumed the shoot of her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actress shared pictures of her en route the sets to shoot for a song of the film. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film stars Salman Khan in the lead along with Randeep Hooda playing the antagonist.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Randeep had said: "In this ('Radhe'), we are going to have some confrontation." "Salman's films are a genre in themselves and I think it's a different kind of an atmosphere. I, as an actor, definitely believe that one should be able to adapt to all atmospheres and styles of working and I am excited about it. "He (Salman) has been a very good friend and somebody I have looked up to in more ways than one, so it's always exciting to be in a movie with him. Through him, my work reaches a lot more people," Randeep had said.

