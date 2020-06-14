Disha Patani celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff and BFF Krishna. Check inside photos, videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPATANI Disha Patani celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff and BFF Krishna

Bollywood actress Disha Patani celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday. The actress celebrated her special day with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his family. There is no denying that Disha is very close to Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff as well as his mother Ayesha. The actress spent her day making boomerangs and TikTok videos with BFF Krishna and had a special Naruto cake for her.

Sharing the photos and videos of the boomerangs on Instagram, Krishna gave a sneak peek to fans into Disha Patani's birthday. She wished her saying, "Happy Birthday to my sis from another Ms. Love you D." She also shared how the beauties enjoy the beautiful cloudy weather in Mumbai. Not just Krishna, Disha Patani's team also wished the actress through a zoom video call. Disha shared the photos and thanked them. Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHUSHROFF, DISHAPATANI Disha Patani celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff and BFF Krishna

Disha, BFF Krishna and Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha also played 'Who's more likely to' and shared the video on Instagram. The video w=showed them answering quirky questions. When asked about who has gone out with more guys, the three of them pointed towards Krishna. Answering about who is a better driver, Ayesha won hands down. Interestingly, when asked about who will get married first, Krishna was the one winning. Check out the video here-

On a related note, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff shared a cute birthday wish for Disha Patani by sharing a throwback video. he wrote, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar." The actress was quick to reply and said, "thank you superstar."

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. It also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Next, she will be seen romancing superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

