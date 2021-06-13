Disha Patani celebrates birthday with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his family; watch unseen video, pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI, TIGER SHROFF Disha Patani celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff and his family; watch unseen video, pics

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to social media on Sunday to wish his rumoured ladylove, actress Disha Patani on her birthday in a special way. What can be said as a visual treat to Tiger and Disha's fans, the actor shared a video where the two of them are dancing together. Wishing Disha on her birthday, Tiger wrote: "Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani." Even though Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating for quite some time, the two actors have refrained from speaking about their relationship status.

Disha took to the comments section and reacted with the tongue out emojis.

In the video Disha and Tiger were seen participating in a dance challenge. In the video, Disha looked beautiful as she was seen wearing a white top and ripped jeans while Tiger looked dapper as he sported a pastel coloured T-shirt and white pants.

Disha also celebrated her birthday with Tiger and his family.

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also took to Instagram on Sunday to wish Disha a happy birthday. Ayesha shared a couple of photographs of Disha, one with herself and the other one where the actress is playing with a calf. "Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani," Ayesha wrote.

Commenting on her post, Disha replied: "Awww love you so much auntyy. You're the best."

On the work front, Disha was last seen opposite superstar Salman Khan in their Eid release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.' Her next screen appearance will be in Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham starrer 'Ek Villain 2.'