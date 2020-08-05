Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Director Sharan Sharma thanks Star Wars and MI stunt pilot for being a part of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Sharan Sharma who makes his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena : The Kargil Girl took to his social media to thank Marc Wolff - aerial stunt pilot and his team. Marc Wolff has done more than 160 films and is best known for films like Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Skyfall and Star Wars - The Force Awakens. Sharan said, “It was a complete honour and privilege to work with the legendary Stunt and Aerial Coordinator - Marc Wolff and his fantastic team - Adam, Giles, Stephen & Basil. Marc has worked on films like Mission Impossible, Star Wars, Black Hawk Down and many many more. Thank you Marc for being a part of #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl”

On August 1, makers of the much awaited film released the trailer. Actress janhvi Kapootr shared the trailer and wrote, "Janhvi wrote, "Finally the part of the journey we’re we can start sharing this story that we’ve all been so honoured to be able to tell. Here's the look into the world of #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl.. I hope you like it!" Bypassing the traditional theatrical release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will stream on Netflix from August 12."

Earlier, the makers had released a teaser of the film as well which intrigued the viewers about the film. After the teaser surfaced on the internet, Gunjan Saxena wrote, "Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen. Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story."

"None of life journeys are a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniform. I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team."

The film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar Singh, is based on the life of Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female pilot in combat. It will release on Netflix on 12th August.

