Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Director Selvaraghavan, actor Jayaram test positive for Covid-19

After several celebrities contracting the novel coronavirus, recently director Selvaraghavan, who is also the brother of actor Dhanush and actor Jayaram Subramaniam have announced that they have tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, Selvaraghavan announced, "Good morning. I have just tested positive today for Covid-19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last two to three days, kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe."

It was only on Saturday that Selvaraghavan's wife, Gitanjali, had announced that she had tested positive for Covid.

"My achy breaky head. Isolation day 2. Dear God, When I said help me get rid of all negativity in my life this year, I did not mean this. I will happily take any number of negatives in my covid tests. Yours sincerely, Gitanjali," she said.

Taking to Instagram, Jayaram, who has acted in a number of Malayalam and Tamil films, said: "Hi everyone, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. This is a reminder that the virus is still among us. I urge those who have been in close contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested if experiencing symptoms. I have started my treatment for the same. Hoping to see you all very soon."

The list of those from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries testing positive for Covid keeps getting longer with each passing day. Only recently, actors Mammootty, Dulquer Salman, Keerthy Suresh, Suresh Gopi and Gitanjali Selvaraghavan had announced that they had tested positive for the virus.