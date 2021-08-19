Dipika Kakar blasts trolls for saying Shoaib Ibrahim and his family ‘turned her into naukrani’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB IBRAHIM Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved celebrity pairs. With their interactive social media posts, the two often manage to grab the limelight. Recently, the two held a live session on YouTube taking on trolls who abuse them and write negative comments on their social media posts. Mincing no words, Dipika also slammed those accusing the actor and his family of ill-treating her.

Their video comes Shoaib and Dipika decided to shift in the guest room after the actor's father suffered a brain stroke followed by weeks of hospitalisation. During their live session, Shoiab says fans have been texting and accusing him of being unfair to Dipika ever since his father returned from the hospital. Slamming these trolls, Dipika says, one should be ashamed of themselves for breaching their privacy. She adds that her family's comfort is her utmost priority.

“Even in such difficult times, you all are pointing out such futile things. I pity those trolling us. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and it’s only right that I love and care for them. If we have to even sleep in the car or roadside for them, we will. And in case you guys are saying all this out of concern, then get lost, I don’t need such concern,” Dipika said.

Adding more to it, Shoiab says he and his family were also accused of being orthodox and further discusses how he has been called out for putting his family ahead of his career. “Aaplog kehte ho ke actor ko naukrani bana diya hai," he said.

Clarifying the same, Dipika adds that she's proud to take care of her career and family together and it is her choice that she wants to spend time with her family. Before concluding, the couple affirms that they won't accept anything negative about their families henceforth.