User trolls Diljit Dosanjh for refueling his car himself, singer shuts him down & says 'Gussa Na Kari Veer'

Diljit Dosanjh is known not just for his Punjabi songs or films but also for his social media activity. He is one of those celebrities who is quite active on various platforms and keeps on sharing updates about his life with his fans. Be it his upcoming tracks or his hilarious cooking videos, his followers always look up to his online activity. Yet again, the G.O.A.T singer caught everyone's attention when he got trolled for a particular photo in which he was seen refilling his fuel tank at a fuel station all by himself, in a foreign land. A user was quick to respond to his post and trolled him by making fun of Diljit for refuelling his car himself. However, the singer responded to his comments and replied in the most savage manner.

The particular picture was shared by Diljit last week with a caption reading, 'Somewhere On Planet Earth.' Reacting to the same, a person wrote, "There (overseas), you have to fill your car's gas tank yourself. What's the use if there is so much shortage of people there. You should have 2-4 guys at your service for such things. Rest, don't take offence of what I said."

Diljit while reacting to the same wrote in Punjabi, "Mama.. Gal Soch Di aa Eh Hee Soch Aa Jehdi Kam Nu VADDA Shota Bana Dendi aa..Soch Badal Mama.. Eh Oh Hee Soch Aa Jehdi Na Aap Kush Kardi aa Te Na Kisey Nu Kush Karn dendi Aa.. Tere Vargeya bare hee Kiha Janda..Dunia Ki KAHU Gi.. “Gussa Na Kari Veer” which translates to, "It's about the mindset. This mindset makes a task big or small. Change your mindset brother. This is the same mindset which neither makes you happy nor let anyone else be happy. It's said about people like you - that what will people think. Don't be angry brother."

As soon as Diljit responded, his fans went crazy looking at his answer. A person wrote, "In the duniya (world) of negativity ..Be a @diljitdosanjh and spread positivity and love! #DiljitDosanjh Sparkles" while another commented, “What a reply mama.” One more reacted, “Well said!”

Meanwhile, he recently celebrated his birthday last week during which the singer announced his new album titled 'Drive Thru.'

On the work front, he was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill. Meanwhile, his last Bollywood film was 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari,' co-starring with Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.