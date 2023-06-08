Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift at a restaurant

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift dined together at a restaurant in Vancouver, Canada.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was rumoured to get touchy with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during their meet in Vancouver. There have been reports doing rounds that the two spent time together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour in Vancouver. They were seen laughing and being touchy as per reports. Reacting to the reports, the actor said there is something called privacy.

According to a report in British Columbia, "Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing & being "touch touch".

Responding to it, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa (There is something called privacy)."

Soon after, the netizens also shared their views on the rumours. “Wait, did Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh just invent a new language called 'touch touch'? I can't wait for their collab album, 'Tickles and Tunes'!” wrote a user. The second user said, “Break up ke baad Taylor ka naya album aaega “fitte muh.” “Are there any facts to this? Lol,” read a comment.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift’s romantic relationship with Matt Healy is making headlines. Whereas, Diljit will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila. He is all set to play the role of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in the upcoming film. The recently released teaser has already piqued the interest of many. Parineeti Chopra will feature in the role of his wife Amarjot Kaur in the movie.

Earlier, a court in Ludhiana ordered a stay on the release of the biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila. The court orders had come following a writ petition filed by Patiala-based Ishdeep Randhawa, who claimed that Gurmail Kaur, the first wife of Chamkila, had given rights to his father Gurdev Randhawa in a written agreement in 2012 to make a biopic on the life of the singer. The next hearing on the same is on May 8.

