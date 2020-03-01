Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh 'poses' with Ivanka Trump in front of Taj Mahal, fans can't stop laughing

Diljit Dosanjh is an actor, singer, who is known for on turning heads simultaneously with his weird obsession with Kylie Jenner and Gal Gadot on social media. Today, the popular Punjabi singer hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal. Diljit took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, where he shared a photograph of himself on the bench, where Ivanka sat and got clicked in front of the Taj Mahal.

He captioned it: "Me and Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana... #tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ?? (She went after me to see the Taj Mahal. Then I took her, what else could I have done?)"

The photograph currently has over 146K likes on the photo-sharing website. As soon as the picture hit the internet, Diljit Dosanjh fans couldn't help but leave tons of comments on the hilarious picture. "Donald Trump wants to know your location", said a user. Another user wrote, "Paaji..U are just too good hahaha".

The image, which Diljit photograph himself into, was taken during US President Donald Trump's visit last week. He was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Ikk Kudi singer has been open about his love for Kylie Jenner and for ages. He even went on to talk about his obsession with Kylie Jenner on Karan Johar’s talk show so much so that he even made references about it in his songs. Celebrating his fandom, the singer had also released a song titled Kylie + Kareena.

Diljit Dosanjh recently worked in the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newwz. The film also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.

