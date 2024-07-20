Diljit Dosanjh's manager denies claims of non-payment to dancers on Dil-Luminati tour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Canada.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Rajat Rocky Batta, the owner of RRB Dance Company and also a choreographer based in Los Angeles recently accused Diljit of non-payment. In a rather long note, Batta accused Diljit of not paying the Desi dancers who danced on the tour. Now Diljit's manager Sonali Singh has come forward and issued an official statement aiming to clarify the ongoing controversy.

Sonali categorically addressed these claims, stating, "Our official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor who are presenting false narratives on social media. Rajat and Manpreet were not part of the Dil-Luminati Tour in any way."

She further specified that the tour's official choreographers were Balwinder Singh, Preet Chahal, Divya, and Parth from Vancouver. Through the statement posted on Instagram, she also urged those not involved in the tour to refrain from spreading misinformation. Earlier, Rajat Batta had publicly tagged Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram, voicing concerns about the alleged non-payment of his team's dancers.

He lamented, "We are proud of Diljit breaking barriers but deeply disappointed that desi dancers are still undervalued. All dancers in the Dil-Luminati Tour were not paid and were expected to perform for free."

In contrast to Batta's claims, several dancers who participated in the tour posted a unified statement expressing gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Punjabi culture globally.

Meanwhile, on the film front, he was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra. He also played a pivotal role in Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. His recent track titled 'Bhairava Anthem' starring Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD created waves around the world.

He is currently receiving praise for his recent release, Jatt and Juliet 3, co-starring Neeru Bajwa, who is also a part of the film.

