Diljit Dosanjh cannot stop praising Shehnaaz Gill during Instagram live, video goes viral | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular faces on social media. From Bigg Boss 13 to Thank You For Coming, the actor-singer has come a long way and carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Recently, she was joined by Diljit Dosanjh during an Instagram Live and the video of the same is doing rounds on the internet.

In the viral video, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen speaking to Shehnaaz Gill's mother, who was also present during the Instagram Live. The Punjabi star hailed Gill and said she is great as she worked hard to reach here. He added that it is not easy for women to grow and survive in the showbiz.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, fans showered their love for the duo and also demanded they come together for a film again. For those uninitiated, Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh played a couple in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh co-starring Sonam Bajwa. "Seriously Diljit is such a sweet person And truly Shehnaaz gill had worked really hard to reach here regardless of all the hurdles put in front of her. Lastly hr mother was so proud and sana turned back to actually see her face," wrote one user.

"Diljit know how a girl struggle in Punjabi industry now she is all over .....we are proud of you shehnaazgill," commented another user. "Legends like Diljit acknowledging her struggles and hard work. Super proud of our golden girl," wrote the third one.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to return to the big screen with Thank You For Coming. Co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, the chick flick is all set to hit the silver screen on October 6. Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

