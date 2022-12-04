Diljit Dosanjh blames politics for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, says 'ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@19JASMEETKAUR Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu Moosewala's Twitter uploads

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has opened up on Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, he blamed the government for it. Famous singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 this year. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Diljit spoke about how Moosewala's parents must be suffering after their son's death. He also spoke about how artists have often been killed in the past as well. He accused politics of these killings.

Talking about Sidhu Moosewala and Deep Sidhu's murder he said, "All of them worked hard. I don't think an artiste can do anything wrong to anyone, I am talking about my own experience. Mujhe ye manne mein nahi aati baat (I don't agree with it). There could be nothing between him and someone else. So why would anyone kill someone else? This is a very sad thing. Even talking about it is so difficult. Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it”.

Diljit further added, "100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai. Ye politics hai aur politics bahut gandi hai. Bhagwan se hum prarthna kar sakte hain ki unko insaaf mile aur aisi tragedy na ho (This is 100% government's failure. This is politics and politics is very bad. We pray to God that he gets justice and such tragedy never happens again). We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning. Artists have been killed before as well… I remember when I started, there used to be problems. People would feel why is this person getting so successful but killing someone is just… I don't know. It is the government's fault 100% and this is politics, according to me”.

Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was pruned by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis. Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the singer's murder. Diljit was last seen in the Netflix movie 'Jogi', which was based on the sufferings of the Sikh community in Delhi after the death of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Currently, the singer is prepping up for his 'Born to Shine' Mumbai tour.

