Diljit Dosanjh announces Rs 20 lakh donation to PM-CARES Fund, 'Well done Paaji', say fans

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.Diljit took to Twitter, where he mentioned that the priority is to help the country. The government set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund, with the objective of dealing with emergency situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Contributors to the fund will enjoy tax benefits, it has been announced.

I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4IbxvSCN2G — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 30, 2020

The Punjabi singer's intiative has been lauded by fans on Twitter. "We need more people like you paaji...Good job", said a user.

Your are great ❤️ always you show your humility toward the word ❤️ great paaaji love ju ❤️ — Jagmeet singh (@Jagmeet06360227) March 30, 2020

Another user tweeted, "Great ! Great ! Soo Soo much proud of you Thumbs up lots of love and respect for you.Stay safe nd take care Stay blessed always".

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India," PM Modi announced in a tweet on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust that includes the home minister, the finance minister and the defence minister.

Diljit Dosanjh became a household name with a hit list of songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films.

Diljit's list of Bollywood films include Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, and Udta Punjab with Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. He reunited with Kareena for his most recent film, Good Newwz, also starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Diljit will be next seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Manoj Banerjee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The comedy film is set in 90s and is helmed by Abhishek Sharma. Speaking about the film, Director Abhishek Sharma had said, ““Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones. With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience.”

