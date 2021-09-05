Saira Banu discharged from hospital: Actress back home and doing well, informs family friend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAMMI_LOVER Saira Banu

Veteran actor Saira Banu has returned home after being discharged from a hospital here, close family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Sunday. The 77-year-old "Padosan" actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

"Saira ji is doing well. She’s discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers," Farooqui told PTI.

On Thursday, a hospital doctor had said that Saira Banu has been diagnosed with a heart problem -- acute coronary syndrome. Saira Banu's health sparked concerns on social media with many praying and wishing for her speedy recovery and early discharge from the hospital.

Saira Banu''s husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment. The couple, who acted together in several films, including "Sagina" and "Gopi", got married in 1966.

Starting her acting career as a teen in 1961 with the film "Junglee", she went on to become one of the topmost heroines in the 1960s-1970s era, working with the leading actors of the day and starring in the biggest films. She went on to appear in movies such as “Bluff Master”, “Jhuk Gaya Aasman”, “Aayi Milan Ki Bela”, “Pyar Mohabbat”, “Victoria No. 203”, “Aadmi Aur Insaan”, “Resham Ki Dori”, “Shagird” and “Diwana”.

In the past few years, she earned legions of admirers for the manner in which she stood by and cared for her husband Dilip Kumar who was ailing for several years before he passed away on July 7 aged 98.

(with inputs from agencies)